Gold smuggling case: Cong to move no-confidence motion against Kerala govt, alleges Speaker's involvement

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 15 (ANI): The Kerala unit of Congress on Wednesday said that it will move a no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan government and the Kerala Assembly speaker over their alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case.

Speaking to media reporters here, Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the Chief Minister is defending his (former) principal secretary, which shows that his office is involved in the gold smuggling case.

"We are moving a no-confidence motion against the government and the speaker because he is also involved in this case," he added.

This comes days after 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crores was smuggled in consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram.

The case gained national attention after the opposition in the state alleged the involvement of the Chief Minister's Office, as one of the accused reportedly had connections with the Principal Secretary to CMO who was removed from the post.

The NIA has registered an FIR under Sections 16, 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, against four accused persons, of which three have been arrested. (ANI)

