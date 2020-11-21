Gold Smuggling Case: Kerala Police Crime Branch to conduct primary investigation into alleged audio clip of Swapna Suresh

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 21 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Kerala Police will conduct a primary investigation in the alleged audio clip of accused Swapna Suresh, in connection with the gold smuggling case.



Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera stated in a press release here that the crime branch will conduct a preliminary investigation in an alleged audio clip of gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh. The special investigation team of the crime branch will be in charge of the investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had requested the state Jail chief to conduct an investigation on this issue. Jail DGP brought the matter to the notice of DGP and directed the crime branch to conduct a preliminary investigation. (ANI)

