Gold smuggling case: NIA takes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair to various locations for evidence collection

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 18 (ANI): A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday took Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, to various locations in Thiruvananthapuram for evidence collection including their residences.

The NIA team split up into two groups and took the two accused in separate vehicles to different places, including their residences, for collecting evidence in the case.

The NIA team took Sandeep Nair to his house in Aruvikkara on the outskirts of the city and also to the flat near Secretariat where, according to the probe team, the three of the prime accused persons met and hatched the plan.

The investigation had found that the accused had managed to book the flat with the help of M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister's Office. Sandeep was also taken to Vellayambalam and Maruthankuzhy as part of the evidence collection.

Meanwhile, Swapna Suresh was also taken to the flat near the Secretariat, after which she was taken by the NIA team to her apartment in Ambalamukku where she used to reside with her family.

Meanwhile, the NIA has also request Interpol to issue a blue corner notice against Faisal Fareed, another accused in the high-profile case. Earlier, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Fareed by a special NIA court in Kochi.

Three key accused in the matter -- Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, and Sandeep Nair -- are currently under the custody of the NIA, which is probing the high profile case related to the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels in the state. Swapna is the second accused and Sandeep fourth accused in the case.

The matter had come to light after 30 Kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram, is being probed by the NIA. (ANI)

