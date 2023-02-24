Gold worth over Rs 15 lakh, concealed in underwear, seized from Tiruchirapalli airport

Tiruchirapalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 24 (ANI): Gold weighing 281 grams was recovered by the officials of the Customs department from a passenger who arrived at the Tiruchirappalli airport from Singapore by an Air India flight, informed Trichy Customs on Friday.

The 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 15,75,567. The male passenger from whom the gold was recovered had concealed it in his underwear.





Earlier this month, The customs department at Trichy airport in Tamil Nadu seized gold worth Rs 47,67,198 and electronic goods worth Rs 4,25,000 from a male passenger who arrived from Dubai on an Indigo Flight.

Total items including gold and electronic goods were valued at about Rs 51,92,198

On January 29, officials of the customs department at Trichy international airport seized foreign currency of USD 10,000 concealed in the undergarments of a male passenger. (ANI)

