Gold worth over Rs 18 lakh seized by customs at Chennai Airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Gold worth Rs 18.6 lakh was seized by customs at Chennai Airport on Saturday.

A passenger who had arrived from Bangkok was intercepted at the exit and on examination, gold was found concealed in the wheels of his suitcase.

"On Saturday, one Sekh Mohammad Maim, 23, of Hooghly, West Bengal, who had arrived from Bangkok was intercepted by AM officers at the exit. On examination of his checked-in luggage -- a stroller suitcase including one baby stroller suitcase kept in it and another stroller suitcase brought as hand luggage -- 12 small gold cylindrical rods of 24K purity were found ingeniously concealed in the wheels of the stroller suitcases," Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport said in a statement.

Gold rods weighing 203 grams and valued at Rs 8 lakh were recovered. On personal search of the passenger, gold in a rubbery spread was found concealed in his underpants.

On extraction 270 grams of gold valued at Rs 10.6 lakh was recovered.

A total of 473 grams gold valued at Rs 18.6 lakh was recovered and seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

