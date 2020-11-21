Gold worth over Rs 2 crore seized at Chennai airport, two arrested

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 21 (ANI): Four kilograms of gold worth Rs 2.06 crore has been seized at Chennai International Airport and two persons have been arrested.



According to an official press release, two gold paste packets wrapped with black adhesive tape were found under the cushion of one of the aircraft seats of Emirates flight which arrived from Dubai. On extraction, 1.3 kg of gold of 24k purity valued at Rs 67.25 lakhs was extracted and seized.

Earlier, on Thursday, six passengers who arrived from Dubai by three flights were intercepted at the exit on suspicion of carrying gold. The release said that on personal search, 19 bundles of gold paste weighing 3 kg were recovered from their rectum which yielded 2.6 kg of gold and one chain. Gold plate of 100 grams was also recovered from hand baggage. A total of 2.7 kg gold, valued at Rs.1.39 crore was recovered and seized under the Customs Act 1962.

So far, two people have been arrested, the release said. (ANI)

