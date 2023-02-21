Gold worth over Rs 39 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 21 (ANI): Air Intelligence Unit of the customs department has arrested one person from the Chennai airport and seized 792 grams of gold, concealed in his two trolly bags, officials said on Monday.

"Based on intelligence input on Sunday, one passenger who arrived from Dubai by AI-906 was intercepted by Customs officials. On examination of his checked-in baggage, four strips of gold concealed in two trolly bags totally weighing 792 gms valued at Rs 39.75 lakh was recovered and seized under the Customs Act, 1962," the Customs department said.

Earlier in the day, the Customs officials at Chennai airport also seized 2,234 grams of gold valued at Rs 1.12 crore.

While on February 19, customs officials have seized over 1900kg gold in two separate cases.



In the first case, two passengers who had arrived from Dubai and Colombo were intercepted and "during the search, officials seized 1,002 grams of gold worth Rs 50.29 lakh were recovered."

In the second case, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department seized 900.25 grams of gold worth Rs 43 lakhs at Kochi airport.

A passenger coming from Sharjah to Kochi Airport was intercepted at the green channel. "During the examination of the said passenger, 4 capsules of gold in a compound form totally weighing 900.25 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized," the official informed.

It was the fifth case of smuggling reported from Kochi in the past five days. On February 17, customs officials seized gold worth 20 Lakh. While, three days back in a separate case a traveller from Abu Dhabi, a resident of Kasargod was apprehended at the Kochi Airport with 857 grams of Gold worth Rs 43 Lakh.

Whereas in the two separate incidents reported on February 14, gold worth Rs 1.41 crore were seized in three individual cases. (ANI)

