Gold worth Rs 12.25 lakh seized by Customs in Kerala airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 28 (ANI): Customs at Kozhikode International Airport seized 245 grams of compound gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai on Tuesday.



"Air Intelligence Unit Batch A in Kozhikode International Airport seized 245 gram Gold of 24-carat purity worth Rs 12.25 lakh from a passenger traveling from Dubai by Flight No IX 1346," according to Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

Gold was concealed as rod inside the hollow tyre shaft of the trolley bag and as chain and coins inside the check-in baggage. (ANI)

