Gold worth Rs 1.3 cr seized at Kozhikode airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 1 (ANI): The Air Customs Intelligence team on Thursday seized 2,596 grams of gold worth Rs 1 crore 32 lakh at Kozhikode International airport by two passengers.



The two accused tried to allegedly smuggle the gold by hiding it inside an automatic door closet inside the check-in baggage.

According to the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, 1,298 grams of gold was recovered from each Nishad and Zakir, the residents of Malappuram, who arrived from Jeddah on an Indigo flight. (ANI)

