Gold worth Rs 1.33 crores seized from aircraft at Chennai airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Chennai Customs Department has seized 3.3 kg of gold worth Rs 1.33 crores from an aircraft at Anna International Airport.

"On Thursday based on information, Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials rummaged Oman Airways flight WY 253 which had arrived from Muscat," read an official statement by Chennai Customs Department.

It added, "During rummaging three bundles wrapped in the black tape were found concealed under one of the passenger's seat. In the bundles, 3.3 kg of gold was recovered worth Rs 1.33 crores."

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

