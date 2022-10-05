Gold worth Rs 1.50 crore seized at Kochi International Airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 5 (ANI): Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department seized 3.25 kg of gold from the passengers in three instances at Kochi International Airport in 24 hours. The gold is worth Rs 1.50 crore, as per the customs officials.

As per the officials' information, in the first instance, AIU intercepted two passengers who travelled by indigo flight 6E068. Then, 117 grams of gold paste were recovered from the passenger, a Kasargode native and 4 capsules totally weighing 1,140 grams were recovered from the person of a Malappuram passenger.





In the second instance, AIU seized a carton suspected to contain gold powder pasted inside the carton. According to customs officials, the quantity was significantly less than 200 grams and the concealment method adopted by the accused was relatively new.



In the third instance, AIU seized 1,783.27 gms of the gold compound from Nikhil Kambivalappil, a Kozhikode native who arrived from Dubai by flight FZ 441.

The gold paste was concealed in 4 numbers of black-coloured capsule-shaped packets in his rectum and in a rectangular packet covered with white masking tape in his undergarments. (ANI)

