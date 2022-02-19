Gold worth Rs 21.50 lakhs seized from aircraft in Tiruchirappalli

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) has seized 421 grams of 24 karat pure gold worth Rs 21.50 lakhs from a flight at Tiruchirappalli Airport.



"An abandoned packet of paste-like material weighing 490 grams was found concealed inside the panel beneath the seat of the aircraft of IndiGo flight 6 E 1998 inbound from Dubai," a senior customs official told ANI on Friday.

"On extraction gold ingot of 24 karat purity, weighing 421 grams worth Rs. 21.50 lakhs was recovered and seized under the Customs Act, 1962," added the official.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

