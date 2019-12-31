Gold worth Rs 23.85 lakh seized at Delhi Airport, one Indian passenger arrested

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Gold worth Rs 23.85 lakh was seized at the Delhi airport from one Indian passenger arriving from Hong Kong, said Delhi Customs Zone.

The gold was concealed in the passenger's body and was seized on December 29.

According to the Delhi Customs at the IGI Airport, the accused, who has now been arrested, has smuggled gold worth Rs 43.71 lakh in the past too. (ANI)

