Gold worth Rs 4 cr seized at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 7 (ANI): The customs officials recovered around 8 kg of gold worth Rs 4 crore in three separate cases at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad.

According to Customs, the recoveries have been made based on intelligence inputs from the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Hyderabad customs. They have made seizures of 7.695 kg of gold that valued at Rs 4 crore in three separate cases on Wednesday and Thursday.

In first case, one cylindrical silver coated block of 24K purity, concealed inside an "air compressor/tire inflator" weighing 4.895 kg valued at Rs 2,57,47,700 was seized from a passenger, who had arrived at RGIA Hyderabad from Dubai by Emirates flight No EK-528.



In the second case, a passenger who had arrived at RGIA Hyderabad was found to be carrying 12 gold bars of 24K purity in his check-in baggage and had attempted to cross the Customs Green Channel with the intention to evade Customs duty. The said gold, totally weighing 1,400 gm has been seized from his possession, officials said.

In the third case, the Customs said a passenger who had arrived at RGIA Hyderabad was found to be carrying 12 gold bars of 24K purity in his check-in baggage and had attempted to cross the Customs Green Channel with the intention to evade Customs duty. The said gold totally weighing 1400 gms has been seized.

Further investigation in the above cases is underway. (ANI)

