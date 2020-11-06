Gold worth Rs 42.5 lakh seized at Chennai Airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Customs officials on Thursday seized 816 grams of gold worth Rs 42.5 lakh at Chennai International Airport in different seizures from two persons who arrived from Dubai and had hidden gold in their rectums.

A customs release said that the accused Mohammed Shaik (28), who arrived from Dubai, was carrying 412 grams of gold paste. Four gold paste bundles were recovered from his rectum.

"On personal search four gold paste bundles weighing 412 grams were recovered from rectum. Total 356 grams of gold of 24K purity valued at Rs 18.4 lakh was recovered after extraction and same was seized," a release form Customs said.



It said that on Wednesday, Razik Ali Hajamohaideen (45), a native of Madurai, who arrived from Dubai was intercepted and two gold paste bundles weighing 531 grams were recovered from his rectum. He has been arrested.

"On personal search, two gold paste bundles weighing 531 were recovered from rectum. Total 460 grams of gold of 24K purity valued at Rs 24.1 lakh was recovered after extraction and same was seized. He has been arrested," it added.

The gold has been seized under the Customs Act 1962 and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

