Gold worth Rs 48.9 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 7 (ANI): Chennai Air Customs department on Sunday seized 1.01 kg gold worth Rs 48.9 lakh at Chennai Airport.

Chennai Customs informed that out of the 1.01 kg gold, 416 grams of gold was recovered from Abubakkar Sithik, of Ramnathapuram who arrived from Dubai by Fly Dubai flight FZ 8517 and was intercepted at the exit.

"On personal search, two bundles of gold paste were found concealed in his rectum. On extraction 416 grams of gold valued at Rs.19.9 lakhs was recovered and seized," read a press statement from Chennai Customs.



In another case, as per the press statement, on rummaging of Indigo flight 6E-66, three rectangular heavy pieces wrapped with black adhesive tape in a cotton pouch were recovered from a hollow pipe under one of the seats of the aircraft.

"On cut opening, six gold bars of foreign marking, each weighing 100 grams were recovered. Total 600 grams of gold valued at Rs 29 lakh was seized as unclaimed gold under Customs Act," said Chennai Air Customs.

The department informed that further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

