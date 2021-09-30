Gold worth Rs 61 lakh hidden under aircraft seat seized at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru (Karnataka), September 30 (ANI): Gold worth Rs 61 lakh was recovered from under a passenger seat of an Indigo flight that landed in Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru from Dubai on Saturday.

The customs officials are yet to reach a conclusion whether a passenger abandoned the gold or left it for another gang member to collect it later.

The Bangalore Customs Division Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) suspected gold smuggling on the plane during inspection after the flight (6E 096) touched KIA from Dubai.



During the inspection, a packet was found under an economy class seat and it contained 29 gold sticks besides gold paste.

A further inspection revealed that gold sticks in the packet weighed 599 gm and gold paste weighed 701 gm. The total value of gold recovered is Rs 61 lakh.

The authorities have obtained the passenger list to ascertain whether the passenger abandoned the gold or left it for another gang member to collect. (ANI)

