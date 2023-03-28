Gold worth Rs 65 lakh seized from two passengers at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 28 (ANI): Customs officials found gold worth Rs 65 lakh from two passengers who had come from Dubai at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday, said an official.



On suspicion, Customs Air Intelligence officers intercepted one male passenger who reached airport by a flight from Dubai. During search three capsules of gold in paste form weighing 840 gm (approximately Rs 51.24 lakh value) was found concealed in rectum, a release from Customs said. The passenger was arrested as per provisions of Indian Customs Act, 1962.

Another passenger, who came in another flight from Dubai was intercepted by Customs officers and on searching his baggage two gold bars weighing 233 grams (approximate value Rs 14.23 lakh) was found concealed between Tuna Fish oil tins kept in the check-in bags, said the press release. (ANI)

