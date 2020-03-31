GoM discusses Nizamuddin Markaz issue during meeting on COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Group of Ministers (GoM) on Tuesday discussed the Nizamuddin Markaz issue in the meeting on the COVID-19 situation, government sources said.

"Group of Ministers(GoM) discussed Nizamuddin Markaz issue today in the meeting on COVID-19, a detailed briefing was given to the ministers," sources said.

The ministers who were present in the meeting included Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanad Rai.

This comes after 24 people staying at Markaz building tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police said that search for 157 people of the state who had participated in Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz in Nizamuddin is on.

India has recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases. So far, 32 people have died from COVID-19. (ANI)

