GoM meeting over COVID-19 situation held at Rajnath's residence

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): A Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting is being held at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Saturday over the COVID-19 situation in the country.

During the meeting, Singh talked about the way forward post-lockdown.

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Santosh Gangwar, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Ram Villas Paswan and Giriraj Singh are among those attending the meeting.

This comes as the nationwide lockdown, which was scheduled to end on April 14, was recently extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, the central government has relaxed lockdown guidelines to allow some industrial activities from April 20. (ANI)

