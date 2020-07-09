GoM meeting reviews COVID-19 situation in India

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): A Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on COVID-19 under the chairmanship of Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was held on Thursday at Nirman Bhawan in the national capital.

The meeting reviewed the current status and the actions for the management of the infection.

"We are seeing on TV that India has become the third most COVID-19 affected country. It is necessary to see this in correct perspective, we are a country with the second highest population in the world. Our cases per million are 538, while world average is 1,453," said the minister.

"During our discussions today, experts again stated that there is no community transmission in India. There may be some localised pockets where transmission is high but as a country, there is no community transmission," he added.

India on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike of 24,879 new positive cases and 487 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 767,296, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 269,789 are active, 476,378 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,129 have died. (ANI)

