GoM meeting today to review COVID-19 situation

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): A Central Group of Ministers meeting is scheduled to be held at Nirman Bhawan today on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

India has achieved another milestone in its fight against COVID-19 by conducting over six lakh tests in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday (MoHFW).

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,123 COVID-19 cases as the total cases in the country reached 15,83,792, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The total cases include 5,28,242 active cases and 10,20,582 cured/discharged cases, the Health Ministry added. (ANI)

