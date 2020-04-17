GoM meets to review COVID-19 situation in country

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): A meeting of Centre's Group of Ministers (GOM) on COVID-19 is being held at Nirman Bhawan here over the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and other ministers were also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 13,387. As many as 23 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, as per data provided by the ministry.

Out of the total count, 11,201 cases are active, while 1,749 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 437 deaths have been reported till Friday morning. (ANI)