New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Union Group of Ministers (GoM) is holding a meeting on COVID-19 pandemic here at the Health Ministry on Tuesday.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat are among those present at the meeting.
The meeting is currently underway. (ANI)
GoM meets to review COVID-19 situation in country
ANI | Updated: May 05, 2020 11:12 IST
