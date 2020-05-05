GoM meets to review COVID-19 situation in country

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Union Group of Ministers (GoM) is holding a meeting on COVID-19 pandemic here at the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat are among those present at the meeting.

The meeting is currently underway. (ANI)

