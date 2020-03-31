GoM to review COVID-19 situation in India on Tuesday

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): A Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting led by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will on Tuesday review the situation over the first week of lockdown and may take additional measures in connection with the fight against COVID-19.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a three-week lockdown from March 24 midnight in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Meanwhile, Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatiwal has said that there is no assessment on the extension of lockdown in the country in view of coronavirus and a call will be taken as per situation.

As per the latest data, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 1,251, including 32 deaths. (ANI)

