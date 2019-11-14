'Gondwana': Adani Group celebrates amalgamation of two diverse cultures separated by Indian Ocean

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday lauded the Gondwana art and asserted that innovation in the confluence of two art inspired countries brought forward the historic bond between the two countries separated by the Indian ocean.

'Gondwana' is the Adani group's first tribute to innovation in the confluence of two art inspired countries.

'Gondwana' at its inception was an experiment in understanding creative collaboration with cross-cultural insights. Focusing on the Gond tribes from Gondwana, India and the aboriginal Indigenous Community from Australia, who also refer to an ancient site with the same name, Rajeev Sethi set about discovering the connections between its original descendants. He traveled to the Northern Territory in Australia, visiting various settlements to learn about their way of life and memories.

The beautiful and untamed terrain is home to numerous indigenous tribes including the Pitjantjatjara, the Arrernte, the Luritja, the Warlpiri further north, and the Yolngu.

Speaking about the Gondwana Art, Adani Group Chairman Gautam said: "History is fascinating but I did not expect to learn so much about Gondwana, the 550-Mn-years-old supercontinent through stories curated by Australian Aboriginal and Indian Gond artists. The cultural exchange also reflects upon the historic bond between the two nations."

The Gonds and their art may well be connected to Bhimbetka, the Mesolithic rock-art site that boasts of human settlement 100,000 years ago. The Aboriginal art is inspired by the sacred landscape of the indigenous people and reinforces the mythical accounts of ancestors travelling from site to site, exploring natural beliefs and curiosities.

The Gonds from Madhya Pradesh and the Warlpiri people from Australia share a subconscious connection rooted in the nature that surrounds them. Their methods of art practice are connected despite the huge geographical gaps between them. Their methods of speech may differ, but they share stories through their art and song, said a press release by Adani Group. (ANI)

