'Gone but not forgotten': CRPF personnel attend wedding of slain soldier's sister as elder brothers

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): It is not possible to fill the vacuum of late Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Constable Shailendra Pratap Singh in his family, but his colleagues in the force did not leave his sister feel laxity of her elder brother in her marriage solemnised two days ago in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareilly.

A group of CRPF personnel not only attended the marriage of Jyoti Singh, the youngest among three sisters of Shailendra, the CRPF Constable who lost his life while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama region on October 5, 2020, but also they performed each and every role supposed to be performed by an elder brother on such occasions.

The moment was visible in some pictures shared on the Twitter account of the CRPF-- a 3.25 lakh personnel Central Armed Police Force under the Ministry of Home Affairs with mandated responsibility to provide internal security in the country especially in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Naxal-hit regions.

Of the three sisters of Shailendra, two were married before he gave his Supreme sacrifice while serving the nation, and only Jyoti was to be married.

As the marriage was solemnised on December 13 in Uttar Pradesh's city Rai Bareilly and Shailendra's colleagues got to know about it, they attended the ceremony to perform the role of elder brothers.

"Brothers for life: As elder brothers, CRPF personnel attended the wedding ceremony of Ct Shailendra Pratap Singh's sister. Ct Shailendra Pratap Singh of 110 Bn CRPF made supreme sacrifice on October 5, 2020, while valiantly retaliating terrorist attack in Pulwama," the CRPF tweeted the message with a few pics a day after the marriage.

The tweet attracted lots of attention with hundreds of likes and comments that include "a very nice and inspiring gesture", "proud to be part of such force" and many more.

The jawans of the country's largest central paramilitary force CRPF performed the ceremony of holding the pavilion at the wedding of the sister of their martyred comrade Shailendra Pratap. Some soldiers were in uniform, the rest were in plain clothes.

As soon as the group of force personnel reached Shailendra Singh's house in Rae Bareli, the people present in the marriage ceremony became emotional. While going on the bride's rounds, the CRPF jawans caught the chunari of the pavilion. At that time many people's eyes filled with tears.

Shailendra Pratap, who joined the CRPF in 2008, and was posted in the 110th battalion of the force when he lost his life while protecting the country. His company was in Sopore then. His family consists of father Narendra Bahadur Singh, mother Siya Dulari Singh, wife Chandni alias Deepa, sisters Sheela, Preeti and Jyoti. Shailendra Pratap has a nine-year-old son Kushagra. (ANI)