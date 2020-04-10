Good Friday: PM Modi remembers Jesus Christ

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): On Good Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Jesus Christ and said that his "courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice."

"Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others. His courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice. On Good Friday, we remember Lord Christ and his commitment to truth, service and justice," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday or Black Friday, marks the day when Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross. (ANI)