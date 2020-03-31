'Good quality personal protection kit is necessary for medical staff treating COVID-19 patients'

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Good quality personal protection kit is necessary for the doctors and nurses who are treating the coronavirus patients, said Dr Ravi Mallik, former secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), on Monday.

"The doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and laboratory technicians, who are treating the COVID-19 patients, are vulnerable to get infected with the virus. It is very important for them to use personal protection kit which includes gloves, masks, foot cover, and goggles," said Dr Mallik.

Speaking on Spain and Italy rejecting China-made people protection kits as these were of low quality, he said: "The quality of the personal protection kit is very important. It is extremely essential for the protection of the medical staff." (ANI)

