Good samaritans: Meet 3 friends from Assam's Golaghat feeding needy since covid outbreak

Golaghat (Assam) [India], March 29 (ANI): In Assam's Golaghat, three friends have set examples of good samaritans through their acts of compassion, empathy and social responsibility by feeding the poor and needy during covid pandemic.

Dipu Gogoi, Prem Chetry and Ashok Khanal - these three men from the Golaghat district started their noble works by providing food to the poor and needy in June 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown started.

Initially, they provided food to poor and needy people on daily basis during the lockdown period. Now they are providing food to the poor and needy people only on weekends.

Dipu Gogoi works at a tea garden factory while his friends cum brothers Prem Chetry and Ashok Khanal are milk sellers.

Dipu Gogoi told ANI that, they started to provide food to poor and needy people in June 2020 when the first lockdown started.



"One day when I came out from my home, I noticed 10-20 people on road and they requested me to provide some food. I went to a hotel and bought 10 parathas and gave them. I discussed this with my brother Prem Chetry and Ashok Khanal and the next day we started cooking and providing food to poor and needy people. Now we are providing food on Saturday and Sunday every week. We are still continuing this," Dipu Gogoi said.



He further said that helping the poor and needy people makes him happy.

"We are providing food to around 70-80 poor and needy people every Sunday and these people are from the Golaghat town area. Sometimes, some other people also help us. We will continue this till death. My family has also supported me to do this," Dipu Gogoi said.



Rashida Begum said that she is taking food for a long time which has been provided by Dipu Gogoi and his two friends.

"They are providing food for us and thank them for doing this," Rashida Begum said. (ANI)

