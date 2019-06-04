Goods train derails in Koraput district; rail services hampered

Jeypore (Odisha) [India], June 3 (ANI): Train services in Koraput district were disrupted after a wagon of a goods train derailed between Jeypore and Chhatriput on Monday.

According to reports, the goods train was en-route to Vishakhapatnam from Jagdalpur when the mishap occurred.

Following the derailment, Jagdalpur -Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express and Rourkela-Koraput Express were held up at Koraput railway station.

Senior Railway staff have rushed to the spot.

Efforts were on to clear the tracks as soon as possible. (ANI)

