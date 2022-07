Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): A goods train derailed near Shahzadpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on late Friday evening.

The incident took place at around 10 pm last night.





Following the derailment of the train, Railways' Carriage and Wagon and the RPF team reached the spot to carry out the repair work.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)