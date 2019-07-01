Goods train derails near Karjat-Lonavla section: Railways official

Maharashtra [India], July 1 (ANI): A goods train was derailed between Jambrung and Thakurwari in the Karjat-Lonavla section on Monday morning.

"Inter-city trains leaving from Mumbai to Pune have been cancelled and long-distance trains from Mumbai via Pune will be diverted via Igatpuri," Sunil Udasi, Public Relation Officer, Central Railways said.

State government and various agencies have been requested to run extra buses between Mumbai and Pune for intercity travellers. (ANI)

