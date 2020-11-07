Goods train services will resume soon in Punjab: Congress MP after meeting with Union Home Minister

New Delhi, [India], November 7 (ANI): The Members of Parliament from Punjab, met rail Home Minister Amit Shah over goods-train suspension in the state on Saturday.

Talking to mediapersons, Congress MP, Jasbir Singh Gill said, "After meeting Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today, we (Congress MPs from Punjab) think train services on the affected route will resume soon."



"Now Chief Minister of Punjab and Chief Secretary will hold talks with Railway Minister and hopefully issues will be resolved," JS Gill said.

On November 6, lawmakers from Punjab had met Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, where he assured them that Railways are ready to resume train services if the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government assured the safety and security of railway property and personnel and clears the tracks.

The Punjab Chief Minister launched a 'dharna' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on November 4 over the issue of suspension of the goods railways services in Punjab. Farmers of the state have been observing a 'rail-roko' protest against the new farm laws, passed by the central government in September. Chief Minister has said that the central government is behaving like a 'step-mother'. (ANI)

