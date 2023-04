'Goonda Raj' going on: Congress after Kerala youth allege police torture

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 2 (ANI): Congress party in Kerala on Sunday alleged that Police 'Goonda Raj' has been going on in Kochi after a youth was admitted to hospital over suspected police torture.

Congress MLA Uma Thomas and other leaders of the District Congress Committee visited the victim at the hospital.

"Police goonda raj is going on in Kochi. There are swelling and punching marks on the face. If the police slap someone in the face for no reason, they should retaliate. The police behave as if they are not feeling it. Who gave the police license to hit someone? To whom should we complain now? The police are not afraid of anyone", Muhammad Shiyas, President, District Congress Committee told ANI.

Shiyas also added, "Now the police are only doing the work of collecting money from people. A 29-year-old youth was beaten up by the police for no reason. The police are going crazy. Who said the law doesn't apply to cops? A protest will be organized against police brutality in the coming days."



While MLA Uma Thomas said, "Whatever the police do, no action is taken against them. Police do not hesitate to repeat any mistake. Such measures will certainly be opposed. The police beat up this youth for no reason. Complained to the commissioner by phone. A written complaint will be given immediately."

The youth identified as Reneesh KS, aged 29 years residing in Kochi's Thuthiyoor on Saturday alleged that Ernakulam North Police tortured him for no reason.

"I am working in a private company in Ernakulam. The incident happened yesterday afternoon when I went out to drink water. A policeman came when I was resting outside. He asked me why I was sitting there and slapped me for no reason. When he asked for my mobile phone, I denied it. Then they hit me on the leg with a lathi. He also hit me on my face. Then I was taken to the police station", Reneesh told ANI.

Reneesh also added that he was shifted to the hospital after he vomited at the station and later released. "I still have the scars on my body. I am going to file a complaint immediately", Reneesh said.

Reportedly, the incident happened at around 12.45 pm on Saturday. (ANI)