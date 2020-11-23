Goons to report at Indore police stations every week, undergo exercise regime

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): In a unique move, Indore Police on Sunday called "goons" from the area to the police station at Raoji Bazar and made them do exercise and also advised them to stay away from criminal activities.



Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Vyas (Indore West) said that criminals have been asked to visit the police station every Sunday to update their personal information.

"A campaign was launched in which goons and under surveillance hoodlums (gunde-nigrani badmash) need to come to the police station on Sundays. Their information will be updated regularly. They will also be advised to stay away from crime," Vyas told ANI.

"We also make them do physical exercise as well. The purpose of this is to create awareness among them to stay fit. There was a positive response from them," he said. (ANI)

