Gopal Rai slams Centre after cabinet nod to bill for unification of MCDs

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday slammed the Centre-led BJP for giving a nod to the unification of all three municipal corporations in Delhi stating that the party could have taken this decision during its tenure in the national capital.

He said that the way the central government has postponed the MCD polls is not good for democracy.

"The bill has not come forth yet, so saying anything regarding the unification of MCD would be haste. BJP had seven years for this unification, but the way they have postponed the polls is not good for democracy...we don't have a problem with the bill," the Delhi minister told ANI.



Rai also informed that the AAP has taken the matter of delay in MCD polls to the court.

"We have taken this matter to the court, whatever is decided in the court, we will make a decision after that. The basic thing is that an honest government should be in MCD, BJP has proved to be a failure in the last 15 years," he added.

Further, he said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will continue to fight against these practices by the central government.

The Union Cabinet gave its nod to present a bill for the unification of three municipal corporations in Delhi, "The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022" today. The central government will present the bill in the parliament during the ongoing budget session 2022.

Erstwhile, Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three municipal corporations including South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in the year 2011, as per Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act, 1911 (Delhi Act, 12 Of 2011). (ANI)

