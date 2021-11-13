Gopal Rai slams Centre for "not responding to his letters written twice" over Delhi air pollution situation

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Slamming the Centre for being 'unresponsive' to the issue of rising air pollution in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday alleged that Union Minister Bhupender Yadav is "not responding to his letters written twice" over the emergency situation of air pollution in the national capital.

Rai said that citizens should appeal to the environment ministry through social media to take necessary action on the emergency issue.

Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "I wrote a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav twice over the issue of stubble burning, but did not get any response yet. I don't know why the Centre is not responding as this is an emergency situation."

"I think Delhi people should also appeal to the Union Minister through social media to take necessary action over this emergency situation of air pollution in Delhi. The Centre should not run away from its responsibilities, it should not stay silent," he said.

He further said that the Delhi government is taking every possible step to control the air pollution like the Anti-dust campaign, Anti-open burning campaign and Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign.

"Under Anti-dust campaign, we have taken actions at 450 sites. We are also spraying bio decomposer to control the stubble burning in Delhi. The Delhi govt ran an anti-dust campaign & inspected 2,500 sites. We've begun the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign for vehicle pollution; 550 people deployed to restrict bio-mass burning. Bio-decomposer is given to stop stubble burning" added Rai.



The minister also said that people should reduce the use of private vehicles and increase using public transport. "I appeal to the people to use the private vehicles when it is needed. Start using public transport more so that we can control the air pollution caused by vehicles," he said.

Rai also said that the government is asking the Delhi Metro Rail Transportation (DMRC) and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to increase the frequency of metro and buses so that more people can use them.

"We've given direction to Delhi Metro and Transport Dept to increase the frequency of metros and buses. Implementing an Odd-even scheme is the last measure. Don't know why the Centre is silent. There's a need for an emergency joint meeting, we've sent a letter again: Environment Min Gopal Rai, earlier today. I have also called for a meeting with DMRC and DTC on Monday to discuss the issue. I will again direct them to increase the frequency of metro and buses," he added.

While speaking about pollution caused by stubble burning in other states, he said that it is contributing around 46 per cent of Delhi's air pollution.

He said that the air quality of Delhi was under 'moderate quality' earlier, however, it deteriorated after Diwali and the increase of stubble burning in neighbouring states.

Earlier on Saturday, the air quality in the national capital plunged to the 'severe category' leaving Delhiites gasping for fresh air.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), informed that the air quality index in the city is at 499 thereby being in the 'severe category.' (ANI)

