Gopal Singh Chawla's eviction from PSGPC is a diplomatic victory

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Jul 13 (ANI): Cutting across party lines, politicians have welcomed Pakistan's decision of removing Gopal Singh Chawla, a Khalistan supporter, from its newly-constituted Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC), which is scheduled to hold talks with India over Kartarpur corridor on July 14.

BJP Punjab president Shwet Malik called it a victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose relentless attitude against terrorism he said, forced Pakistan to give up on its diabolic agenda against India.

"Today, Pakistan has realised that it will cease to exist if it doesn't rein in terrorism. The actions taken against Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and now, Gopal Singh Chawla are a testimony to the fact that Pakistan has conceded defeat to Modi Ji," Malik said.

Pakistan is also facing international pressure from all corners for its constant support to terrorism. It is also accused of providing man and material support to Khalistan - a secessionist movement against India.

BJP's General Secretary in Punjab Dayal Singh Sodhi said, "This is a great victory for our Prime Minister who has taken up the responsibility of fighting terrorism. We always want peace."

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid also said, "It is a very good decision. The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev should not be marred with any controversy. Peace should prevail across the world. Whether it is India or Pakistan, there should be peace all around."

Earlier, a report by Indian intelligence agencies had disclosed that Pakistan was hatching an anti-India plot to mobilise terrorists through Kartarpur corridor.

In a swift action after the report, the Indian government has banned 'Sikhs for Justice' for its role in anti-India activities and its agenda of exploiting the religious corridor for spreading anti-India sentiments.

It is pertinent to mention that the Kartarpur route along the India-Pakistan border is three kilometres away from Gurdaspur, Punjab. Once opened, it would allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev died in 1539.

The work on the corridor is expected to be completed by October 31, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. (ANI)

