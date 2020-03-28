Gorakhnath, Maa Pateshwari Shaktipeeth temples closed for devotees to combat COVID-19

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur and Maa Pateshwari Shaktipeeth Temple in Tulsipur of Balrampur district are completely closed for common devotees due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent coronavirus spread.

Only rituals like aarti by priests are allowed in the temples.

Extending support to the state government, the temples are willing to help the lockdown-affected people with food and medicines, if needed.

"Although the district administration is providing assistance to the labourers and the deprived people, if there is a need for food packets anywhere, both the temples' trusts are ready to provide that," the spokesperson said.

"Along with this, Guru Gorakhnath Hospital operating in Gorakhpur on behalf of Gorakhnath Temple Trust is providing 300-bed facility and 10 beds in ICU along with ventilator. Simultaneously, a 50-bed hospital is also near the Devipatan Temple Trust. Gorakhpur and Balrampur district administration can use both the hospitals in view of coronavirus infection," he added.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



The number of deaths due to the infection stood at 19, while one patient has migrated.



Maharashtra, with 180 cases, has the most number of COVID-19 patients, while Kerala comes second in the list with 173 confirmed cases, according to the ministry. (ANI)

