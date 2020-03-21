Gorakhnath temple in UP closed for public amid coronavirus pandemic

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): The Gorakhnath temple here has been closed for the general public in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The decision in this regard was taken by the temple's management committee. However, routine prayers by the priests would continue.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. (ANI)

