Gorakhpur: CM Yogi assures public of financial assistance for medical treatment

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the 'Janata Darshan' organised at Gorakhpur on Wednesday, assured provision of all possible financial assistance through the government for medical treatment, as per a press statement.

"No medical treatment should stop due to lack of money. The government will provide funds to the needy upon receiving estimates immediately," he said.

During the interaction with about 500 people at the Janata Darshan organised at the Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan, the Chief Minister said, "Public Health is a top priority of the government and the treasury is always open to aid people in times of need."

Yogi while addressing the grievances of people also enquired about the well-being of the complainants and their respective family members. As the maximum requests were of those seeking financial aid for the treatment of serious diseases, the Chief Minister on the occasion referred the applications to the concerned officials and firmly directed them to complete the estimation process soon and present it to the government.



The CM further assured the public to not to worry and that their welfare and disposal of their issues are top priorities to the government.

While listening to a lady who had come with a request for getting her son's burnt hand treated, Yogi Adityanath assured her of getting the treatment done and urged her to maintain caution.

The Chief Minister also adored the children who came along with their families to the Janata Darshan. During the interaction, he also enquired about their education and gave blessings to all the children present.

During the Janata Darshan, the Chief Minister also assured employment to a distressed woman from Bihar.

As the woman narrated her plight of not being able to find employment, the Chief Minister said, "Work can be found in Bihar too and if not, we will arrange employment opportunities for the needy here." (ANI)

