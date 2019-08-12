Devotees offer prayers at Lord Shiva temples across the district, on the last Monday of 'sawan' month today.
Devotees offer prayers at Lord Shiva temples across the district, on the last Monday of 'sawan' month today.

Gorakhpur: Devotees offer prayers on last Monday of 'sawan'

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 08:25 IST

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Devotees across the district were seen lined up outside prominent Shiva temples and offering prayers to mark the last Monday of 'sawan' month today.
A large number of devotees including men, women and children thronged the Lord shiva temples, offering water and milk to the presiding deity. Following the traditional rituals, people were seen offering bael leaves and milk to 'Shivling,' while chanting various mantras dedicated to their Lord.
Many followers of Hindu dharma also observe fast on this day. Worshippers put on new clothes and consume meals that exclude garlic, onion and grains.
Similar fervour was seen in various temples across Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh and the festivities will continue till the end of the day today. (ANI)
According to the religious belief, one's wishes are fulfilled and Lord Shiva showers fortune on the devotees who visit the shrines dedicated to him on the first Monday of Shravan.
There were four Mondays in the month of Sawan this year- 22 July, 29 July, 5 August and 12 August. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 09:22 IST

40 dead, 14 missing in flood-hit Karnataka since August 1

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): 40 people have lost their lives while 14 are missing since August 1 due to floods in the state, a data released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 09:19 IST

Centre should act thoughtfully else Kashmir will slip out of our...

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Asserting that saving Kashmir is the primary focus, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to act "thoughtfully" or else "Kashmir will

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 08:43 IST

President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings to nation on Eid al-Adha

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday extended their greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakri Eid.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 07:20 IST

MP: 4 police personnel suspended for thrashing tribals

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday suspended four of its personnel for allegedly thrashing five tribals, including a minor in Alirajpur district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 06:49 IST

HD Kumaraswamy visits flood-affected Hassan district

Hassan (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday visited Anemahal village in Hassan district to meet the people affected by the flood.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 06:26 IST

Navy undertakes aerial relief, rescue operation in Karnataka's...

Belgaum (Karnataka), Aug 12 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Sunday carried out aerial rescue and relief operations in North Karnataka's Belgaum district, where the floods triggered by rains have thrown the normal life out of gear.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 06:17 IST

24-year-old man arrested for beheading wife

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, a 24-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife and dumped it in the Eluru canal here, the police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 05:28 IST

Special 'jatha' of Sikh pilgrims reach Chamoli district in Uttrakhand

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A special 'jatha' of Sikh pilgrims, returning from Pakistan after celebrating 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at Nankana Sahib, reached Govindghat in Chamoli district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 04:48 IST

No time to think, people had to be rescued: Guj cop who waded...

Morbi (Gujarat) [India], Aug 12 (ANI) A Gujarat policeman who carried to safety two children over his shoulders by wading through waist-deep floodwater for over 1.5 kilometres in Kalyanpur village here has become a sensation on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 04:48 IST

MP: Man dies in police custody, case registered against 6 police...

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday registered a case against six of its police personnel in connection with the custodial death of a man in Bel Garha district of Gwalior.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 03:59 IST

Telangana: 15-year-old kills self after being raped, 2 held

Warangal (Telangana) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, a day after she was raped in Telangana's Warangal district, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 02:51 IST

Kangra: Police recruitment racket busted, six arrested

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh police busted a racket and arrested six persons for allegedly posing as local candidates in a police recruitment examination, held in Parol village of Kangra district on Sunday.

Read More
iocl