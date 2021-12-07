Gorakhpur fertilizer factory was shut from 1990, BJP govt restarted it: CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday targeted the Opposition parties and said that Gorakhpur fertilizer factory was shut from 1990 until 2014 and only the BJP government had the courage to restart it.

"This inauguration program today is like a dream come true for the people in East UP which was impossible for the opposition. 5 governments came and went in UP in the last 30 years. Only the BJP government had the courage to start this fertilizer factory in Gorakhpur," Adityanath said.

"The fertilizer factory was shut in 1990 and until 2014, no one took the initiative to restart it. Gorakhpur was fighting medical issues for 40 years and thousands died because of the negligence of the state and central governments. Today UP reaches a milestone of 17 crore vaccines," he said.



He was speaking at the event from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 9600 crores on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

PM Modi inaugurated the Gorakhpur fertilizer plant, AIIMS Gorakhpur and ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Gorakhpur.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant, whose foundation stone was laid by him on July 22, 2016. Lying shut for more than 30 years, it has been revived and built at a cost of around Rs 8600 crore. The driving force behind the revival of the Fertilizer Plant is the vision of the Prime Minister to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of urea, added the press release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Gorakhpur Plant will make available 12.7 LMT per annum indigenous neem coated Urea production. It will help prove to be of immense benefit for the farmers of the Purvanchal region and adjoining areas by meeting their demand for Urea fertilizer. It will also boost the overall economic growth of the region, added the press release. (ANI)

