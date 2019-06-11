Gorakhpur: Hospitals see sudden rise in number of patients as heat grips region

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 11 (ANI): Hospitals here are seeing a steady rise in the number of patients as sweltering heat tightens its grip over the state.

According to doctors of Sadar Hospital, the number of heat-stroke patients has increased. The patients' number has gone up to 300. Most of them have diarrhea and fever.

Dr Raj Kumar Gupta, Superintendent of Police, District Hospital, said: "Due to high temperature, there is a sudden spurt in patients."

"People during summers usually suffer from dehydration and heat stroke. Skin diseases due to sweat and heat are also reported. People eat food from outside which may have been spoilt due to immense heat, which causes diarrhea and indigestion," he said.

Arun Kumar, one of the patients in the hospital, said: "Doctor has advised to stay away from the heat and also asked to drink enough water." (ANI)

