Gorakhpur man murdered over property dispute, probe underway

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): A property dealer has been allegedly murdered by two persons over a property dispute in Rajghat area of Gorakhpur last night.

The family members, in a police complaint, have alleged that the man has been killed by his business partner over some property dispute.

A case has been registered and the police is investigating the matter.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

