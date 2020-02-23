Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): A property dealer has been allegedly murdered by two persons over a property dispute in Rajghat area of Gorakhpur last night.
The family members, in a police complaint, have alleged that the man has been killed by his business partner over some property dispute.
A case has been registered and the police is investigating the matter.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Gorakhpur man murdered over property dispute, probe underway
ANI | Updated: Feb 23, 2020 11:12 IST
