Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath to attend Golden Jubilee celebrations of BRD Medical College tomorrow

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will celebrate his association with Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College on Saturday on the occassion of its Golden Jubilee.

"Before the establishment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur, the BRD Medical College has been the only major center for the treatment of about 60 million people in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and the Terai of neighboring Nepal," the official statement said.

"The medical college, which was in a dilapidated condition due to the neglectful attitude of the previous governments, has now emerged as a big center of trust among the people of Purvanchal in terms of medical facilities in the last five and a half years," it read.



The government accused the previous government of the state for the bad condition of the hospital.

"The previous governments never kept this center in their priority according to its importance. As a result, this medical college, which was responsible for the treatment of crores of people, started looking like itself sick due to lack of timely resources. When its plight began to reach its peak in the second half of the nineties, it was first taken seriously," it claimed.

"There was no such session of Parliament since becoming an MP until he became Chief Minister in March 2017 when Yogi did not break the government's sleep over the problems of BRD Medical College. Sometimes due to lack of resources, sometimes encephalitis and sometimes due to the crisis of recognition, Yogi became the loud voice of the people of the eastern north in the country's house," said the state government. (ANI)

