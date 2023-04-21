Gorkhas integral part of Assamese society: CM Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Gorkhas are an integral part of the greater Assamese community and his government is committed to fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the members of the Gorkhas.

Addressing the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma lauded the role of Assam Gorkha Sammelan as the torch-bearer of the inalienable rights of the Gorkhas of Assam as sons of the soil.

He attended as Chief Guest of the 57th Sammelan Divas of Assam Gorkha Sammelan held at Garpal in Sonitpur district.

According to the CMO, Assam Gorkha Sammelan, since its inception, has been relentlessly working towards the uplift of the members of the Gorkha community of Assam, the Chief Minister remarked.

Chief Minister said, "The Gorkhas are an integral part of the greater Assamese community."

The Chief Minister stated that ever since his taking over the reins of the State administration in 2021, sincere efforts have been made at fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the members of the Gorkhas of Assam.

He said, "The current dispensation in the State has put an end to the harassment of Gorkhas of Assam in the name of identification of foreigners.



Sarma also spoke about numerous initiatives such as the conferment of a "protected class" to Gorkhas, among others, aimed at the socio-economic empowerment of the community members.

He further declared that from now onwards, Assam Gorkha Sammelan would have the authority to issue Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates to eligible members of the Gorkha community.

The Chief Minister also stated that steps shall be taken to issue "Gorkha Certificates" through dedicated portals and that this initiative would prove helpful for the Gorkha youths of the State getting enrolled into the Indian armed forces.

He appealed to the Gorkha civil society organisations to work towards developing a progressive mindset among the Gorkha youths.

CM said, "Gorkhas must walk hand-in-hand with members of the other communities of the State in making the best use of the opportunities a new and resurgent Assam and India is offering."

He further appealed to the Gorkhas of Assam not to dissociate themselves from their roots and work towards preserving their glorious saga of valour.

The Chief Minister also declared that a state-of-the-art mini stadium and a police outpost would be built at the Garpal area, which he referred to as one of the most important places in the State linked to Assam's Gorkhas.

The event was attended by Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency Member of Parliament Raju Bista, MP (Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency) Pallab Lochan Das, Rajya Sabha MP and Political Secretary to the Chief Minister - Pabitra Margherita, Members of Assam Legislative Assembly Pramod Borthakur, Ganesh Limbu, Gobinda Basumatary, among others. (ANI)

