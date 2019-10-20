Saffron-coloured cloth with blood stains on it was found from the hotel room. Photo/ANI
Saffron-coloured cloth with blood stains on it was found from the hotel room. Photo/ANI

Got inputs about two suspects staying at hotel Khalsa: Lucknow Police on Kamlesh murder case

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:36 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The city police on Sunday said that it received inputs about two suspects, who were staying at Hotel Khalsa in connection with the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari.
"The two suspects had registered as -- Sheikh Ashfaq Hussain and Pathan Moinuddin Ahmed. They came here on October 17 at 11:08 pm. At 10:38 am on October 18, they went out, returned at 1:21 pm and finally left the hotel at 1:37 pm. A saffron-coloured garment and a towel with the blood stains were found in the room," said the Lucknow Police in a statement.
Police said the hotel room -- G103 -- has been sealed.
On October 18, Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh was shot dead here in Naka area of the city. He was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during the treatment.
Arvind Chaurasia, the manager of Hotel Khalsa, where the two suspects stayed, said the police officials were informed about them after their (suspects) footage was played on TV.
The hotel manager, while talking to ANI, said: "On the morning of October 18, they got out of here and asked about the 'mazar' of Hazrat Abbas. Both of them were in saffron clothes and had sweet boxes in their hands. Then they asked about Imambara. They got out and came back at 1.21 pm."
The Hotel Manager reaffirmed that the two left the hotel soon after.
"When they did not come back, the attempt was made to contact him on the number the had mentioned in the register. It was switched off. Their footage was being played on news channels. When we saw their ID, it was of Surat. Their room was opened. We saw their belongings and informed the police officials about it," he said.
Asked if some bloodstains appeared on their clothes when the two suspects returned to the hotel on October 18, the manager replied in negative. He also said that the two suspects claimed that they were here to meet some people.
UP DGP OP Singh had on October 19 said that three persons have been held by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh and the Gujarat Police in connection with the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh.
The accused, who were arrested in Gujarat, were identified as Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24), Khurshid Ahmed Pathan (23) and Faizan (21). (ANI)

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:46 IST

Indian Army pays tributes to soldiers killed in ceasefire...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Indian Army on Sunday paid tributes to the two soldiers -- Hav Padam Bahadur Shrestha and Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha, who lost their life in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:34 IST

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami receives honorary doctorate

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami has bestowed an honorary doctorate (Doctor of Letters) by the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:22 IST

Pune: India-Maldives joint military exercise 'Ex EKUVERIN -...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): India-Maldives joint military exercise 'Ex EKUVERIN - 2019' culminated on Saturday with an impressive closing ceremony held at Foreign Training Node, Aundh Military Station, Pune.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:08 IST

Haryana polls: EC appoints Vinod Zutshi special observer for...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Vinod Zutshi, a retired IAS officer of 1982 batch, has been appointed the special observer in Assandh Assembly constituency of Karnal district in Haryana, the Election Commission (EC) said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:07 IST

Gen Bipin Rawat says 6-10 Pak soldiers killed as Army destroys 3...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): At least 6 to 10 Pakistani soldiers were killed and three terror camps destroyed by the Indian Army, in a counter-attack after terrorists attempted to infiltrate into Indian territory through Tangdhar along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 18:53 IST

UP: Home Guards perform 'havan,' protest against their termination

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Members of the Uttar Pradesh Home Guard Unpaid Officials and Employee Association on Sunday registered their protest against the state government and sought their reinstatement for which they also performed 'havan'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 18:36 IST

Noted lawyer Parasaran honoured with Most Eminent Senior Citizen Award

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu presented the 'Most Eminent Senior Citizen Award' to former Attorney General K Parasaran at a function at the India International Centre here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 18:30 IST

Whenever pollution levels shoots up, Kejriwal blames farmers:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday took a jibe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for blaming farmers for the increase in the pollution levels.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 18:26 IST

Shiv Sena excludes Sanjay Raut from list of leaders authorised...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Shiv Sena has excluded Sanjay Raut, the editor of its mouthpiece Saamna and the party's face in media, from a list of leaders authorised to speak on behalf of the party on the Assembly elections results day in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 18:20 IST

Delhi: Kidnapped youth rescued within 7 mins, 1 held

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday said that they had arrested a member from a gang of carjackers after a person was kidnapped from Mohan Garden here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 18:19 IST

WB: TMC worker beaten by colleague for chanting Jai Shri Ram in Basirhat

]North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): A TMC worker sustained injuries after he was allegedly beaten by his party worker for chanting Jai Shri Ram here in Basirhat of North 24 Parganas on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 18:18 IST

PM Modi meets innovator who built aircraft from scratch from...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Captain Amol Yadav, an innovator who built a 6-seater experimental aircraft on the terrace of his home in suburban Mumbai over a period of 18 years.

Read More
iocl