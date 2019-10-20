Got inputs about two suspects staying at hotel Khalsa: Lucknow Police on Kamlesh murder case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The city police on Sunday said that it received inputs about two suspects, who were staying at Hotel Khalsa in connection with the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari.

"The two suspects had registered as -- Sheikh Ashfaq Hussain and Pathan Moinuddin Ahmed. They came here on October 17 at 11:08 pm. At 10:38 am on October 18, they went out, returned at 1:21 pm and finally left the hotel at 1:37 pm. A saffron-coloured garment and a towel with the blood stains were found in the room," said the Lucknow Police in a statement.

Police said the hotel room -- G103 -- has been sealed.

On October 18, Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh was shot dead here in Naka area of the city. He was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during the treatment.

Arvind Chaurasia, the manager of Hotel Khalsa, where the two suspects stayed, said the police officials were informed about them after their (suspects) footage was played on TV.

The hotel manager, while talking to ANI, said: "On the morning of October 18, they got out of here and asked about the 'mazar' of Hazrat Abbas. Both of them were in saffron clothes and had sweet boxes in their hands. Then they asked about Imambara. They got out and came back at 1.21 pm."

The Hotel Manager reaffirmed that the two left the hotel soon after.

"When they did not come back, the attempt was made to contact him on the number the had mentioned in the register. It was switched off. Their footage was being played on news channels. When we saw their ID, it was of Surat. Their room was opened. We saw their belongings and informed the police officials about it," he said.

Asked if some bloodstains appeared on their clothes when the two suspects returned to the hotel on October 18, the manager replied in negative. He also said that the two suspects claimed that they were here to meet some people.

UP DGP OP Singh had on October 19 said that three persons have been held by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh and the Gujarat Police in connection with the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh.

The accused, who were arrested in Gujarat, were identified as Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24), Khurshid Ahmed Pathan (23) and Faizan (21). (ANI)

