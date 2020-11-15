Govardhan Puja: Women observe fast, offer prayers at Dwarkadhish temple in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, was performed by women at Dwarkadhish Mandir in Kanpur on Sunday, just a day after Diwali.

On this day, women from Hindu community prepare and offer a wide variety of delicacies to Lord Krishna to express their gratitude. Devotees offer a mountain of food, representing the Govardhan Hill to the diety. Annakut ki Sabzi is a popular vegetarian delicacy prepared on the occasion.



Pushpa, a woman devotee at the temple said, "We pray Lord Krishna by offering bhog and singing prayers. Many women also observe fast on this day."

Pandit Prem Narayan, a priest said, "We celebrate Govardhan Puja every year. This year it is different as we all have to follow COVID-19 protocols."



This day is commemorated as the day when Lord Krishna defeated God Indra. As described in the Bhagavata Purana, Lord Krishna gave shelter and protection to villagers of Vrindavan from torrential rains by lifting up the 'Govardhan Hill'. (ANI)